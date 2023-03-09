Multiple crashes shut down I-475 construction zone over several months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 between Dussel Drive and U.S. 24 has reopened following an early morning crash.

The interstate was closed in both directions until 7:15 a.m.

It’s still unclear if anyone was hurt, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a semi-truck and car were involved. The stretch of the highway shut down was located in an area that’s currently under construction.

“The project is between U.S. 24 and Airport Highway on I-475. We’re widening the roadway, and we’re also constructing a new interchange, and that will be a diverging diamond interchange,” said Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Rhonda Pees.

This isn’t the first time a crash has shut down lanes at that stretch on I-475. Another incident on January 31 also shut down traffic for several hours after a semi-truck crashed and went up in flames.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, construction zone crashes aren’t uncommon.

“Since 2018, there’s been more than 25,000 statewide. A lot of times, we see work zone crashes related to speed, distracted driving, basically things behind the wheel that are preventable,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

So what should you do if you find yourself driving in a construction zone on your commute?

“Around semi-trucks and in our work zones, they’re a lot more narrow, so it’s important as a motorist you pay attention, increase your follow distance, do the speed limit, and basically drive in a manner that puts you in the best position as possible and those around you in a safe position,” said Purpura.

Pees said ODOT also tries to make maneuvering a construction zone easy for drivers.

“We monitor our zone daily. We are always out there looking to tweak things, and we have made a few tweaks to make it more obvious about what the driver needs to do. We’ve lengthened the barrel area as you’re funneling into the zone. So we just like people to know we are always monitoring the zone to see what we can do to make it better,” said Pees.

Construction on I-475 is expected to continue through 2024.

