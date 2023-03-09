Oak Openings Metropark offers nostalgia with Treehouse Village

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For most people, seeing tree houses brings a sweet sense of nostalgia.

Yet, what if you could relive those childhood memories and not venture too far from home?

Oak Openings Metropark is adding a new overnight treehouse to its collection of night rentals.

Each treehouse pays tribute to different outdoor activities, such as horseback riding, birdwatching, hiking, and bike riding. The tree houses can house up to six people and are available to rent on metroparkstoledo.com

