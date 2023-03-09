Birthday Club
Oak Openings Metropark offers nostalgia with Treehouse Village

You’re never too old to play
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For most people, seeing tree houses brings a sweet sense of nostalgia.

Yet, what if you could relive those childhood memories and not venture too far from home?

Oak Openings Metropark is adding a new overnight treehouse to its collection of night rentals.

Each treehouse pays tribute to different outdoor activities, such as horseback riding, birdwatching, hiking, and bike riding. The tree houses can house up to six people and are available to rent on metroparkstoledo.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

