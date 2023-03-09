ODOT provides update on series of construction projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided updates on a series of new and ongoing construction projects.

The first project is on I-75 between Buck Road and Monroe Street. ODOT says that stretch of I-75 will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures will be possible. This project is estimated to be completed in Fall of 2023.

The second project, a previously unplanned project, is on Lime City Road over I-75 in Rossford. Lime City Road is reduced to one lane in each direction with a temporary traffic signal after the Lime City Road overpass was struck by an oversize load. ODOT anticipates traffic will remain in this pattern for several months.

The final project is taking place on State Route 25 between Cygnet Road and U.S. 6 in Bowling Green. This stretch of SR 25 was closed to traffic on March 1 and will remain closed through July 2023 for road construction.

ODOT released the following details on this project:

Work began March 1 between Powell Road and U.S. 6 to remove the existing northbound lanes.

Both northbound lanes are closed.

Local traffic may only travel southbound in the outside, southbound lane. The inside, southbound lane is closed.

This traffic pattern will remain in place for approximately one month.

Locals be advised: Wood County Engineer’s Office will have a simultaneous closure on Rudolph Road, adjacent to SR 25. Contact the Wood County Engineer for more information regarding their closure.

In May, work will begin from just north of Hickory Lane to just south of Powell Road to remove the existing southbound lanes.

Traffic will be switched to the northbound lanes.

Southbound lanes will be closed. Traffic may only travel northbound during this phase.

Traffic wishing to travel south during this phase may take U.S. 6, I-75, or State Route 235.

