Ohio Secretary of State LaRose names new member of Lucas County Board of Elections
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose appointed Don Miller to serve on the Lucas County Board of Elections Wednesday.
According to a written statement, Miller of Sylvania Township will serve a four-year term.
