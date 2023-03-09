Birthday Club
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose names new member of Lucas County Board of Elections

Lucas County Board of Elections
Lucas County Board of Elections
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose appointed Don Miller to serve on the Lucas County Board of Elections Wednesday.

According to a written statement, Miller of Sylvania Township will serve a four-year term.

