Phoenix Theatre in Defiance is ready for its close-up

$2M in renovations brings a new lobby, Dolby Atmos sound, and reclining, heated seats
Phoenix Theatres bought the space next door and bumped it out to construct a new lobby and...
Phoenix Theatres bought the space next door and bumped it out to construct a new lobby and concession stand at the Northtowne Mall location in Defiance.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A reel-to-reel ribbon cutting of old school film signals the start of something new.

“There’s all new carpet, all new walls, all new paint, all new everything! It’s all new!” said Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres. This one in the Northtowne Mall marks the Michigan-based company’s seventh location and first in Ohio.

Jacobson explains, as the renovations to the former theater in this space ramped up, so did the price tag to the new owners.

“Well, it started out, I think we were at a $1.4M. Then, we went to $1.5M. Then six, then seven and eight. Then, we just said, ‘Ah.” We’re over two million dollars now. So, it’s time to cut it off and get the door open. But, you know, it was, we felt we really had to make all these improvements to really make this what we wanted it to be,” explained Jacobson.

New amenities included bumping out the space next door and creating a lobby and concession stand, installing Dolby Atmos surround sound in the two largest auditoriums, and fitting all nine auditoriums with heated seats that recline.

“There’s not a piece of this building that hasn’t been revamped in some way,” said Jordan Hohman, Executive in Charge of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres. During Wednesday’s invitation only preview, Hohman said this state-of-the-art movie theatre is designed to give audiences a complete experience.

“When you walk in the building, whether you’re standing in the lobby looking up at the lights, or if you’re walking inside the auditorium or sitting down in a seat to watch a film, it should really have that wow factor, and I think we’ve captured that here,” added Hohman.

