Police search for alleged keg thief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are asking the public to help them identify an alleged keg thief.

According to the incident report a person broke into the patio area of a business in the 1200 block of Adams on February 27.

Once inside, he damaged several keg lines before stealing an entire keg of beer.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111, and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

