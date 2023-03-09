Birthday Club
Pre-trial hearing set in Toledo City Council bribery case

Gary Johnson
Gary Johnson(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pre-trial hearing is set for Thursday for former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson.

He is accused of taking bribes in exchange for his vote on zoning requests. His trial is set to begin in June.

His attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges. The three other former coucil members charged in that same case, Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes, all pleaded guilty.

