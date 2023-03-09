Pre-trial hearing set in Toledo City Council bribery case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pre-trial hearing is set for Thursday for former Toledo City Councilman Gary Johnson.

He is accused of taking bribes in exchange for his vote on zoning requests. His trial is set to begin in June.

His attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the charges. The three other former coucil members charged in that same case, Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes, all pleaded guilty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.