Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women’s History Month

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women's History Month
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women's History Month(Source: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Women’s History Month with new exhibits and interviews celebrating women in music, according to a press release.

Chaka Khan and Sheryl Crow will both have performance outfits on display in the museum, according to the release.

Chaka Khan will be interviewed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Director of Curatorial Operations & Artist Relations, Shelby Morrison, officials say.

Khan will be celebrating her 50 anniversary in the music business and 70 birthday, a museum representative says.

Country music singer-songwriter and record producer, Martina McBride and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Amanda Shires will be interviewed by Morrison, the release says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday weather
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Thursday morning update)
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of...
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash

Latest News

A 17-year-old girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the bullets came through the wall.
TPD: Toledo teen hospitalized when suspect shot into her home
Police search for alleged keg thief
Police search for alleged keg thief
Girl Power! is designed to introduce girls in grades 3-8 to what’s possible with STEAM.
Girl Power! to take place at Imagination Station this weekend
According to Toledo Police records, someone threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on...
TPD looking for suspects accused of starting fire, shooting at residents