Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women’s History Month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Women’s History Month with new exhibits and interviews celebrating women in music, according to a press release.

Chaka Khan and Sheryl Crow will both have performance outfits on display in the museum, according to the release.

Chaka Khan will be interviewed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Director of Curatorial Operations & Artist Relations, Shelby Morrison, officials say.

Khan will be celebrating her 50 anniversary in the music business and 70 birthday, a museum representative says.

Country music singer-songwriter and record producer, Martina McBride and singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Amanda Shires will be interviewed by Morrison, the release says.

