Toledo man indicted, accused of kidnapping girl with autism

Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with autism.(Lucas County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on a series of charges for allegedly kidnapping a Toledo teen with autism.

Dwight Mickel was indicted on Abduction, Burglary and Trespassing in a Habitation charges Thursday. Police say Mickel followed a non-verbal girl with autism into her home on Elliot last month after she got off the school bus. He’s accused of forcibly taking her and putting her in his car.

Mickel was arrested after officers responded to a call for a suspect breaking into a different Toledo home in the 1100 block of Prospect with a gun. Officers found Mickel and took him into custody. A neighbor flagged down police after she noticed there was a person still in the back of the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when officers found Leanna and reunited her with her parent. Mickel is due back in court on March 7.

