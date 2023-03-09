Toledo woman pleads not guilty in 2022 double murder on Albion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman pleaded not guilty in relation to a double murder on Albion St. Thursday.

According to court documents, Camryn Chase pleaded not guilty to charges in relation to a 2022 double murder that later turned into a police shooting of another suspect.

According to court documents, Chase is facing two counts of complicity in the commission of aggravated murder, one count of complicity in the commission of aggravated burglary, one count of complicity in the commission of aggravated robbery, and one count of obstructing justice.

Chase was arrested after the Toledo Police Department learned of her involvement in setting up the incident that led to the murders of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe, who were shot and killed in the 2700 block of Albion in November 2022.

Chase’s pretrial is slated for March 14. Her bond hearing was held at $100,000 no 10 percent each as to count 1 and count 2; $50,000 no 10 percent each as to count 3 and count 4 and supervised own recognizance as to count 5 with electronic monitoring and no direct or indirect victim contact.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.