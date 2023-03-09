TPD looking for suspects accused of starting fire, shooting at residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when suspects threw a Molotov cocktail in between two Toledo homes and shot at the residents when they left for safety, police said.

According to Toledo Police records, unknown suspects threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on Freeman around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. When the residents from the homes went outside to put the flames out, the suspects started shooting at them from across the street.

Police said both homes were hit by the gunfire but no one was hurt. TPD did not disclose a possible motive or a description of the suspects in the report. TPD’s investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

