Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD looking for suspects accused of starting fire, shooting at residents

According to Toledo Police records, someone threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on...
According to Toledo Police records, someone threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on Freeman around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when suspects threw a Molotov cocktail in between two Toledo homes and shot at the residents when they left for safety, police said.

According to Toledo Police records, unknown suspects threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on Freeman around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. When the residents from the homes went outside to put the flames out, the suspects started shooting at them from across the street.

Police said both homes were hit by the gunfire but no one was hurt. TPD did not disclose a possible motive or a description of the suspects in the report. TPD’s investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday weather
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Thursday morning update)
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of...
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash

Latest News

A 17-year-old girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the bullets came through the wall.
TPD: Toledo teen hospitalized when suspect shot into her home
Police search for alleged keg thief
Police search for alleged keg thief
Girl Power! is designed to introduce girls in grades 3-8 to what’s possible with STEAM.
Girl Power! to take place at Imagination Station this weekend
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women's History Month
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Women’s History Month