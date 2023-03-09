Birthday Club
TPD: Toledo teen hospitalized when suspect shot into her home

A 17-year-old girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the bullets came through the wall.
A 17-year-old girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the bullets came through the wall.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager was hospitalized when someone shot into her home early Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Police records, an unknown suspect or suspects fired numerous rounds into a home in the 3500 block of Upton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. A 17-year-old girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the bullets came through the wall.

The girl suffered a a minor wound to her cheek that police say was likely a grazing wound from a bullet, but could also have been caused by flying debris. The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police collected evidence at the scene and continue to investigate. The TPD report did not disclose a description of a possible suspect or suspects. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

