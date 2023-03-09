Traffic stopped on high level bridge as Toledo firefighters respond to water rescue
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic along the Anthony Wayne Bridge, also known as the high level bridge, is at a standstill late Thursday afternoon as firefighters respond to a water rescue.
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a call for a water rescue below the bridge, a TFRD spokesperson confirmed to TFRD. 13abc crews at the scene saw the Coast Guard arrive and a driver went into the water.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.