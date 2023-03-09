Birthday Club
Woman takes plea deal in motel death

Sara Bowlus Houck
Sara Bowlus Houck(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on a robbery charge in connection to the death of a man at a motel.

Court documents said Sara Bowlus Houck took a plea deal Thursday, withdrawing her previous not guilty plea and pleading guilty to lesser charges of robbery. She was originally facing a felonious assault charge in the case of the death of William Williams. Another defendant in the case, Antwuan Laswon, was acquitted of the charges against him last month. He was found not guilty of felonious assault and murder charges.

Police say officers were called out to a motel in the 5600 block of Telegraph on a check safety call and found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the motel rooms in December of 2021.

Bowlus Houck is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on March 30.

