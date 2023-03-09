Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard

A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

The closures on the recalled products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system. The agency said if that happens, it can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death.

Yeti is recalling coolers because of a potential magnet issue.
Yeti is recalling coolers because of a potential magnet issue.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, version 1.0 and 2.0.

The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday. The Austin, Texas, company can also be contact by email at productrecall@yeti.com or online at https://stg.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com. Consumers should click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for details.

More than 40,000 of the recalled products were sold in Canada.

Shown is the recalled Yeti Hopper M30 1.0.
Shown is the recalled Yeti Hopper M30 1.0.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday weather
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Thursday morning update)
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of...
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash

Latest News

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
A 17-year-old girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the bullets came through the wall.
TPD: Toledo teen hospitalized when suspect shot into her home
Police search for alleged keg thief
Police search for alleged keg thief