YWCA Community Baby Shower rescheduled due to weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA Community Baby Shower has been rescheduled due to the incoming winter weather.

The event will now be held on March 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA located at 2053 N. 14 St. in Toledo.

YWCA says the event, which is hosted by YWCA CCR&R and Healthy Connections, will feature free food, games, prizes and giveaways to celebrate the attendees and their new bundles of joy.

According to YWCA, attendees must be pregnant or have a child who is up to one year old.

Those who are interested can RSVP for the event here.

