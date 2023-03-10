3/10: Ross & Dan’s Friday AM Forecast

Snow will continue through the morning hours. Snow will tapper to flurries around noon. Snow totals are expected to range from 2-5″ of snow for most of the area. Higher totals are expected in the northwest corner of the area with totals up to 6″ in Hillsdale County. 2″ of snow or less is expected in Lima and Upper Sandusky. Findlay’s snow total expectations have increased slightly overnight with 2-3″ expected in total by late morning. Snow totals in the metro area are expected to be around 3-4″. Highs will be in the middle 30s today through next Tuesday. Snow is likely on Sunday and again on Monday. Each day could bring additional accumulations up to 1″ each day. Another storm is expected once again on a Friday for next week. Rain and snow are both possible with highs in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

