Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/10: Ross & Dan’s Friday AM Forecast

Slushy snow and a slow go for the Friday morning commute
Heavy wet snow will continue to fall through the morning commute. Ross Ellet and Dan Smith have the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Snow will continue through the morning hours. Snow will tapper to flurries around noon. Snow totals are expected to range from 2-5″ of snow for most of the area. Higher totals are expected in the northwest corner of the area with totals up to 6″ in Hillsdale County. 2″ of snow or less is expected in Lima and Upper Sandusky. Findlay’s snow total expectations have increased slightly overnight with 2-3″ expected in total by late morning. Snow totals in the metro area are expected to be around 3-4″. Highs will be in the middle 30s today through next Tuesday. Snow is likely on Sunday and again on Monday. Each day could bring additional accumulations up to 1″ each day. Another storm is expected once again on a Friday for next week. Rain and snow are both possible with highs in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Map
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Friday morning update)
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
According to Toledo Police records, someone threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on...
TPD looking for suspects accused of starting fire, shooting at residents
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Ex-GOP Ohio speaker, lobbyist guilty in $60M bribery scheme

Latest News

3/10: Ross & Dan’s Friday AM Forecast
3/10: Ross & Dan’s Friday AM Forecast
3/9: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
3/9: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
3/9: Derek's Thursday 11pm Forecast
3/9: Derek’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
3/9: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast
3/9: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast