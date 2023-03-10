3/10: Ross and Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Snow tapering off with some melting and compacting as temps will be in the mid-30s. TONIGHT: Wet surfaces may freeze as temps drop into the 20s. Otherwise, cloudy with a few snow showers possible east of I-75; an additional dusting to 1/2″ possible there. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: A bit of light snow possible Sunday and again on Monday, we could get another dusting to 1″ each of those days. Then, flurries taper off on Tuesday but still chilly with a northwest breeze. The sunshine returns Wednesday, getting us back up to 40, then we’ll make a run at 50 on Thursday.

