3/9: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow will arrive after 10pm and become heavy after 3am; lows in the low 30s. FRIDAY: Heavy, wet, slushy snow will fall throughout much of Friday morning, then gradually end as on/off snow showers Friday afternoon. The worst road conditions are expected between 3am and 10am Friday, when snowfall rates could reach ½” per hour. By the time it’s all done later Friday, 3-5″ of snow is expected around Toledo, with a little bit less south of Findlay. FRIDAY NIGHT: Getting cold with lows in the mid-20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: We turn the clocks forward one hour Saturday night, then more snow arrives Sunday with up to 1/2″ possible; highs in the mid-30s. Occasional snow Monday with up to 1″ possible. It’ll also be breezy with highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday with a flurry possible; highs in the low 30s. Mostly sunny for Wednesday with highs near 40. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

