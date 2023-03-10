Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 15 Season Finale

On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday the First Team All-BCSN players will be named. The top five boys and top five girls in the area will be recognized. Mark Kunz, Carley Ford, and Joel Sebastianelli will also have coverage from the MAC Tournament in Cleveland. The Toledo men, Toledo women, and Bowling Green women were all in action Friday in the MAC semifinals.

