Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 15 Season Finale

13abc Basketball Friday App Image
13abc Basketball Friday App Image(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday the First Team All-BCSN players will be named. The top five boys and top five girls in the area will be recognized. Mark Kunz, Carley Ford, and Joel Sebastianelli will also have coverage from the MAC Tournament in Cleveland. The Toledo men, Toledo women, and Bowling Green women were all in action Friday in the MAC semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow reports from 13abc's First Alert Weather Day on March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
According to Toledo Police records, someone threw a Molotov cocktail in between two homes on...
TPD looking for suspects accused of starting fire, shooting at residents

Latest News

Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio...
Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
The Irish's 28-21 win over Akron Archbishop Hoban is the school's first state title since 2014,...
THE CHAMPS: Central Catholic captures state title with 28-21 over Akron Archbishop Hoban