East Toledo Community Meeting to be held next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding an East Toledo Community Meeting next week.

The meeting will take place on March 16, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Toledo Family Center located at 1020 Varland Ave.

TPD says the event will allow neighbors, community leaders, neighborhood organizations and representatives from several City of Toledo departments to come together and discuss the quality-of-life issues in neighborhoods.

There will also be a discussion on how everyone can work together to find solutions.

