East Wooster, Campbell Hill roundabout project in BG to begin this month

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The East Wooster and Campbell Hill Road roundabout project in Bowling Green is scheduled to being on March 20.

To City of Bowling Green says during the week of March 20th, work will begin with the installation of a temporary traffic signal. The outside lanes of East Wooster Street will close during this time. Once the site prep work is complete, the first phase of the project will begin.

Phase 1 of construction will include replacing a water line within the footprint of the roundabout. Once the waterline portion of the project is complete, work will begin on the roundabout, focusing on the area where the northern two-thirds of the roundabout will be located.

According to the City, during the week of March 28, traffic will be shifted to the south side of East Wooster, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction. Campbell Hill Road will remain open and access to Alumni Drive will be restricted to Mercer Road during this phase.

Phase 2 of construction will focus on the southern portion of the roundabout. During this phase, eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted to the north side of East Wooster. Traffic will then proceed through the newly constructed northern portion of the roundabout.

Access to Campbell Hill Road will be prohibited during the second phase.

The City says Phase 3 will include the construction of a decorative median island between the newly constructed roundabout and the existing roundabouts at I-75. Phase 4 will involve the final paving and striping of the work area.

According to the City, intermittent traffic delays and closures should be expected over the next few months as the project progresses. Depending on weather and the progress of work, the entire project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 1, in advance of the National Tractor Pull, BGSU Move-In and other significant fall events.

