Health experts reminding people of snow shoveling dangers

By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Northwest Ohio, many people don’t think twice about picking up the shovel to clear the snow, but according to health experts, maybe some of us should.

“People who have a prior history of heart disease, people who are normally sedentary and don’t exercise regularly will be more at risk,” said cardiologist for Promedica Dr. William Colyer.

Colyer says, between trying to stay warm in the cold and lifting heavy snow over and over again “it really is kind of this double strain that you’re putting on your body.”

He adds men aren’t necessarily more at risk compared to women.

“Men are the ones more likely to be out shoveling the snow so I think that might be why the numbers skew more towards men than women.”)

Although, age is a major factor. “We don’t see this in teenagers and 20-year-olds who are out trying to earn some money shoveling driveways. It’s the people who are older who may have other risk factors for heart disease whether they know it or not.”

Dr. Colyer’s best advice with this? “If you don’t think you’re up to it, don’t do it unless it’s absolutely mandatory.”

Adding sometimes, when it comes to your health, it’s just about putting your pride to the side.

