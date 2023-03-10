The historic Hotel Royal is set for a new life with upcoming renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo organization is giving new life to an old building.

Renovations are underway at the Hotel Royal, located on Broadway Street near Summit Street.

The hotel opened its doors in 1900, but fell into disrepair when it closed in the 1980′s.

Erin Claussen, an archaeologist turned real estate developer who owns Toledo Revival, bought the property from the City of Toledo in 2017.

“I live on the south side of Toledo and come downtown a lot. It was just very visible sitting right here on Broadway, one of the main corridors in and out of downtown. I do historic research as my job, so I got curious about it,” said Claussen.

Claussen is partnering with Ark Construction, a Toledo-based company with experience restoring historic buildings, such as the Nicholas and Spitzer buildings in Downtown Toledo. Thomas Porter Architects is helping with the design.

The plans for the space include five hotel rooms, three large apartments, and commercial space.

“When we purchased the building, it was largely gutted. There wasn’t much left inside as far as walls, it was just the shell. So really it was a blank canvas to reimagine the space and we let the structure speak to what should be done,” said Claussen.

The team says it is dedicated to keeping the hotel as close to its roots as possible.

“We’re keeping everything we can. We’ve kept plaster on the walls where we can, just making sure the windows are full size again to what they were initially intended to be. We’ve salvaged what we can. There were roof ceiling joists that we took down, and those are going to go back in as bathroom vanities,” said Claussen.

Major hurdles come with such a big project, including the pandemic and inflation.

“We’ve obviously faced rising costs like everyone and supply chain weirdness taking longer than expected to get certain things. So kind of all the things everyone has dealt with, even at the homeowner level, it’s been magnified here,” said Claussen.

Despite the challenges, Claussen is excited about the outcome.

“I think having that connection to the past, and that continuity to the city is what gives it character and makes it cool and a place people want to experience.”

Renovations are expected to be completed by later this summer. You can find more information about the Hotel Royal here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.