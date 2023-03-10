Birthday Club
LC4 to offer St. Patrick’s Day Pot o’ Gold adoption special

Depending on the discount, the adoption fee will be $5 to $25 plus the purchase of a 2023 license.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is offering a St. Patrick’s Day adoption special that could mean deep discounts for new dog owners.

LC4 says from March 12 through March 18, anyone adopting a dog can try their luck by picking a coin from the Pot o’ Gold to earn discounts ranging from 75% to 95% off the regular $100 fee.

Depending on the discount, the adoption fee will be $5 to $25 plus the purchase of a 2023 license, which is $25 in Lucas County.

According to LC4, the adoption fee includes having your new dog spayed or neutered, initial vaccinations, registered microchip, heartworm testing and prevention and parasite treatment if needed.

To view all of the dogs who are ready for a home, click here or go to the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Facebook Page.

