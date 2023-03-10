Local organization ensures kids are fed amid possible school snow closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our snowy forecast could bring school closings alongside it Friday.

For many, that means a fun day off, but for others, it means a day without food. Thousands in our community rely on Connecting Kids to Meals, and many of the meals the organization provides are served at schools. So what happens when schools are canceled?

A couple of thousand meals are made and packed up at the warehouse and kitchen every day during the school year. However, changes were made Thursday to this week’s plan due to the chance of no school Friday.

The organization is providing an average of 2,200 meals a day right now to children at an estimated 90 sites around Lucas and Wood Counties.

Wendi Huntley, president, and CEO of Connecting Kids to Meals said the services are essential for students.

“We are a non-profit organization that works to make sure kids have access to healthy meals all year round. In the summer months, we can serve 6,000 meals or more every day. Right now, we serve about 2,200 meals a day. All the meals are healthy and free. One in four kids faces hunger in our area. In Toledo, that number is about 40%. The kids we serve are food insecure, which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from, or they don’t have enough food to eat,” Huntley said.

Connecting Kids to Meals serves free food at schools, libraries, churches, and other sites providing after-school activities.

“A lot of our kids go home to empty refrigerators as well as empty homes. It’s heartbreaking, so that is what motivates the amazing staff here to do this every single day,” said Huntley.

In addition to the thousands of meals served at those sites, some kids are also provided with what is called weekend bags. Erin Paule, Connecting Kids to Meals operating manager, said, the bags ensured students are fed on weekends.

“The weekend bags we send out have snacks for kids that don’t require refrigeration or preparation. They’re great for kids who don’t have access to something like a microwave or refrigerator. And one of the most important things is that we provide healthy snacks,” she said.

The bags are usually distributed on Fridays, yet with the chance of schools closed Fridays; the staff has made accommodations to ensure those bags will be available Thursday.

“When we know a snow day is coming, we are able to prepare. We get additional weekend bags, and if sites other than schools are still open, we will continue meal service Friday at those sites. snow will not stop us from getting food to children in need,” said Huntley.

If schools cancel Friday, the plan is to still be able to serve meals at libraries and other locations.

Updates will be posted on the Connecting Kids to Meals webpage and Facebook page. If you’d like to be part of the life-changing work, they always need volunteers and donors.

For all the information you’ll need, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.