Middle school worker accused of sexually assaulting student, sending explicit images

A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a...
A Connecticut middle school employee, Andie Rosafort, is accused of sexually assaulting a student.(New Fairfield Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Gray News) - Connecticut authorities say a middle school worker has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

According to the New Fairfield Police Department, Andie Rosafort was arrested in February and charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor with a computer and risk of injury to a minor after a month-long investigation.

Officials said Rosafort had worked in the cafeteria at New Fairfield Middle School where she began communicating with the student.

Rosafort reportedly began exchanging messages on social media with the juvenile. The student told police they received unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos from Rosafort for several months.

The juvenile alleged that Rosafort would send messages requesting images of them as well.

In January, police said a parent of the juvenile’s friend contacted them regarding the situation.

According to the department, the parent said their child had told them that the juvenile victim was behaving oddly while at a gathering where the victim had left to meet someone.

Authorities said that parent’s child later learned that the juvenile had left the party to meet with an adult female and believed the encounter was sexual in nature.

The parent said they tentatively identified the adult woman involved as Rosafort and promptly notified school officials.

When interviewed, police said the juvenile told them that Rosafort had picked them up from the gathering that evening in her SUV. The two then drove a short distance and had contact of a sexual nature inside the vehicle.

According to the victim, they felt uncomfortable, exited the SUV and returned to the gathering. Police said a friend then helped block Rosafort on social media after observing explicit messages between the two.

Detectives said they discovered several videos on a social media platform containing explicit content involving Rosafort that were sent to the juvenile’s phone.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives said they applied for a warrant for Rosafort’s arrest on Feb. 17 and she turned herself in a few days later.

WFSB reports that Rosafort was no longer a school employee as of Jan. 18, according to school officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

