MSDA commits $6.6 million to repair condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments

ADRIAN, Mich (WTVG) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has committed $6.6 million for the emergency rehabilitation of the Riverview Terrace Apartments.

Residents were suddenly forced to leave the 163-unit apartment complex in July after staff found deep cracks between the walls and floors. Since being evacuated, Kathy and Kevin Brighton have bounced from Dundee to Tecumseh and back to Adrian. They’re currently settled at the Adrian Inn, which the City of Adrian bought to house the displaced residents, along with about 60 other residents.

“We’re in a motel room with a T.V., two lights, and a couple of bulbs in the bathroom. That’s it,” Kathy Brighton said. “It’s just going from bad to worse and now it’s going to cost me more to live in this motel with no fridge and stove than it would cost me to live in my high rise with all the luxuries of home.”

MSHDA estimates repairs could take eight months, while city leaders say it could take more than a year. Either way, Brighton says it’s too late.

“I would never move back in there,” Brighton said.

As a condition for the funding, Medallion Management, which owns the company, has agreed to restrict rent costs for 90% of the 163 units to 50% of the area median income. City Administrator Greg Elliott says low-income housing is sorely needed.

“They will have no trouble filling them back up,” Elliot said. “Like I said, we just look forward to those units being available again for folks because there’s a really desperate need for housing in that price point.”

The City of Adrian is discussing giving Medallion Management a break on property taxes.

“Giving them some property tax relief helps their bottom line and allows them to operate with lower rent,” Elliott said.

