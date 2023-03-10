Ohio AG proceeds with civil lawsuit in bribery scandal following Householder, Borges convictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state’s civil lawsuit regarding Ohio’s nuclear bailout scandal should be able to resume now that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and GOP leader Matt Borges have been convicted. Yost announced Friday he has asked a judge to lift the stay on discovery in the civil case, saying the pause is no longer needed since the federal trial is over.

The state’s racketeering lawsuit already stopped the implementation of HB 6. The suit ended the nuclear subsidy and the “decoupling rider” that solidified First Energy’s profitability in Ohio law, the AG’s office said in a statement.

“While portions of HB6 were eventually repealed, these two corrupt benefits for First Energy ended because of our lawsuit, not because of the legislative branch’s belated repeal,” Yost said in the statement. “The repeal only came after we ended the flow of funds.”

The AG’s office said those culpable in the scandal, singling out First Energy executives who funded Householder’s efforts, need to be held accountable.

“Money is the oxygen that fuels the fire of corruption. (Of course, it also requires the fuel of a corruptible public servant’s heart, and an ignition source – in this case, a piece of gold-plated legislation.),” Yost said.

The AG’s office said the discovery process could help reveal more people who may have been involved in the criminal bribery scheme.

