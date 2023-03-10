Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in south Toledo near Anthony-Wayne Trail when suspects fled up I-75 northbound.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A traffic stop resulted in a police chase, a crash, and a call for help to TARTA, Thursday evening.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in south Toledo near Anthony-Wayne Trail when suspects fled up I-75 northbound.

The suspects attempted to exit at Bancroft when the car lost control and crashed.

According to TPD, the two suspects were spotted trying to flag down a bus. TPD then called TARTA, and the bus driver stopped the bus to ensure officers could make their arrest without further incident.

A small dog was spotted running from the crash site. Neighbors were holding it at first, but they handed it off to a Toledo police officer. TPD is unsure whether the dog was in the car. However, it will be taken to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in south Toledo near Anthony-Wayne Trail when suspects fled up I-75 northbound.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Snow Info
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Thursday evening update)
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of...
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash

Latest News

Just Toledo currently sells their products at the downtown farmer's market and online.
Toledo’s first zero-waste refill store is set to open in April
Erin Claussen works to renovate old historic Toledo's Hotel Royal
The historic Hotel Royal is set for a new life with upcoming renovations
This was the 19th year for the event.
Go Red For Women luncheon raises awareness on heart disease
3/9: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast
3/9: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast