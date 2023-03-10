Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A traffic stop resulted in a police chase, a crash, and a call for help to TARTA, Thursday evening.
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in south Toledo near Anthony-Wayne Trail when suspects fled up I-75 northbound.
The suspects attempted to exit at Bancroft when the car lost control and crashed.
According to TPD, the two suspects were spotted trying to flag down a bus. TPD then called TARTA, and the bus driver stopped the bus to ensure officers could make their arrest without further incident.
A small dog was spotted running from the crash site. Neighbors were holding it at first, but they handed it off to a Toledo police officer. TPD is unsure whether the dog was in the car. However, it will be taken to the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.
