Toledo’s first zero-waste refill store is set to open in April

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just Toledo, a zero-waste business, will open Toledo’s first refill store next month at 909 Jefferson Street.

Currently, the small business sells its house and hygiene products online and at the downtown farmer’s market on Saturdays.

“At Just Toledo, our aim is to divert waste from landfills and waterways,” said Owner Courtney Fillion.

The small business makes all its own products in small batches with natural, biodegradable ingredients and packages them in reusable containers.

“I just really enjoy their products,” said Michelle Atkinson, who’s been purchasing from Just Toledo since 2020. “It’s a great way to support business and fight climate change and our use of single-use plastics.”

Online orders and personally delivered right to customers’ homes.

“They make it pretty easy. You can put your order in on a Wednesday, and they deliver it right to your porch on Saturday,” Atkinson said.

When they drop off new products, they pick up old, empty containers to sterilize and reuse. For every container a customer returns, they receive a $3 credit.

As part of its mission to make environmentally-friendly products accessible, Just Toledo offers a sliding price scale. Customers can choose free delivery or take up to 40% off based on their needs.

“Products that are made locally that are organic are often too expensive for people in a lot of price brackets. To be frank, I wouldn’t be able to afford all my own products if I weren’t make them,” Fillion said. “So, by offering a sliding price scale, we hope that will allow anyone to have access to our products.”

If the sliding scale isn’t enough, Fillion says customers can reach out, and she’ll work with them to find a price that’s just right.

She says they’re excited to open the storefront next month and hope to have the grand opening just in time for Earth Day.

