Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPS installs high-tech cameras on school buses

So far, 38 TPS busses have been fitted with new cameras that will start rolling as soon as a...
So far, 38 TPS busses have been fitted with new cameras that will start rolling as soon as a driver starts of the bus.(WTVG)
By Alexis Means and WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is installing high-tech cameras on all of its school buses.

District administrators say these new cameras will help reveal the truth if there’s an incident on the bus.

“Anything that happens within this area when students are loading, we can now see that,” said Cindy Fox, Director of Transportation at TPS.

So far, 38 TPS busses have been fitted with new cameras that will start rolling as soon as a driver starts the bus. Only school bus administrators are able to view the live stream.

Each bus will have four cameras showing four different angles, including the seats where the kids sit and the bus driver’s seat.

“It gives you such a wide range inside of the bus of what you can now see,” said Fox. “You can see down into the seats. So if there’s any sort of complaint, we can really zone in on it now.”

Fox says the new system will protect students and bus drivers by being able to access the footage relatively quickly. The old system would take hours to retrieve video from the school buses.

“You’d have to wait until the bus gets back,” said Fox. “They have to pull the tape out they have to put in your system, then you have to get to start reviewing it. Something that you’re looking for could take you hours.”

All 130 buses will have cameras within the next seven weeks, and Fox is warning drivers to make sure they obey the law when driving near buses.

“So when people are at stops and we have a stop sign out and they run the reds, we can now identify through this because we can now pull this data and send it to TPD or Ohio State patrol,” said Fox. “Also, when students are crossing, to make sure they are paying attention to the bus driver when they give them the cross signals.”

The new camera system will also report when a camera is not working.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Snow Info
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th (Thursday evening update)
Julia Rose Huttenga
Woman accused of trying to murder Monroe County man
PPD says on March 6, officers responded to a well being check at a residence in Plymouth, Ohio.
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
I-475SB closed between Dussel and US-24
Early morning crash shuts down I-475 southbound during morning commute
Gian Manuel Cedeño-Melendez, of Cincinnati, was a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of...
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash

Latest News

This was the 19th year for the event.
Go Red For Women luncheon raises awareness on heart disease
3/9: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast
3/9: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
District administrators say these new cameras will help reveal the truth if there’s an incident...
TPS installs high-tech cameras on school buses
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission