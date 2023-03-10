TPS installs high-tech cameras on school buses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is installing high-tech cameras on all of its school buses.

District administrators say these new cameras will help reveal the truth if there’s an incident on the bus.

“Anything that happens within this area when students are loading, we can now see that,” said Cindy Fox, Director of Transportation at TPS.

So far, 38 TPS busses have been fitted with new cameras that will start rolling as soon as a driver starts the bus. Only school bus administrators are able to view the live stream.

Each bus will have four cameras showing four different angles, including the seats where the kids sit and the bus driver’s seat.

“It gives you such a wide range inside of the bus of what you can now see,” said Fox. “You can see down into the seats. So if there’s any sort of complaint, we can really zone in on it now.”

Fox says the new system will protect students and bus drivers by being able to access the footage relatively quickly. The old system would take hours to retrieve video from the school buses.

“You’d have to wait until the bus gets back,” said Fox. “They have to pull the tape out they have to put in your system, then you have to get to start reviewing it. Something that you’re looking for could take you hours.”

All 130 buses will have cameras within the next seven weeks, and Fox is warning drivers to make sure they obey the law when driving near buses.

“So when people are at stops and we have a stop sign out and they run the reds, we can now identify through this because we can now pull this data and send it to TPD or Ohio State patrol,” said Fox. “Also, when students are crossing, to make sure they are paying attention to the bus driver when they give them the cross signals.”

The new camera system will also report when a camera is not working.

