UTMC to hold interviews for St. Luke’s employees

WTVG
The interviews will be held to discuss positions at UTMC and with the University of Toledo Physicians.(Daniel Miller)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Medical Center is holding interviews on Monday for St. Luke’s Employees.

The interviews will be held to discuss positions at UTMC and with the University of Toledo Physicians.

UTMC says interviews will take place on March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UTP Clinic located at 5757 Monclova Road Suite 2 in Maumee.

