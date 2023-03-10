UTMC to hold interviews for St. Luke’s employees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Medical Center is holding interviews on Monday for St. Luke’s Employees.

The interviews will be held to discuss positions at UTMC and with the University of Toledo Physicians.

UTMC says interviews will take place on March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UTP Clinic located at 5757 Monclova Road Suite 2 in Maumee.

