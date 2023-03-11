Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio have launched an investigation after three bodies were discovered on Friday.

Officials in Summit County confirmed two bodies were found in a wooded area at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday. They also confirmed a third body was found 20 minutes later at a different location.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller and Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed all victims were bound and gagged.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three victims were shot in the head.

Miller said police are determining if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
Snow reports from 13abc's First Alert Weather Day on March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
Just Toledo currently sells their products at the downtown farmer's market and online.
Toledo’s first zero-waste refill store is set to open in April

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
FILE - Minnesota Vikings' head coach Bud Grant looks concerned as he watches his team lose to...
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate