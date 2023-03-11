Birthday Club
3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Dry Saturday; light snow Sunday/Monday
Slowly melting off yesterday's snow, but adding just a little more in the next 48 hours. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Peeks of sun and highs in the mid to upper-30s will keep Friday’s snow slowly melting, though we’ll add a bit more in the next 48 hours. Up to 1/2″ is possible in Toledo Sunday (up to 1″ west), with an additional inch of snow Monday. The flakes will be short-lived, as we’re eyeing a warmup to the low-50s by Thursday, with our next rainy system of note arriving by Friday.

