3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Peeks of sun and highs in the mid to upper-30s will keep Friday’s snow slowly melting, though we’ll add a bit more in the next 48 hours. Up to 1/2″ is possible in Toledo Sunday (up to 1″ west), with an additional inch of snow Monday. The flakes will be short-lived, as we’re eyeing a warmup to the low-50s by Thursday, with our next rainy system of note arriving by Friday.

