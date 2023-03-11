Birthday Club
Beginner Farming Program holds information sessions in Toledo

By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For beginning farmers, Central State University Extension offers a Fast Track Farming Program in partnership with the Grace Community Center.

Information sessions about the program will be Monday, March 13, and Monday, March 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Grace Community Center in Toledo, according to CSUE’s press release.

The agenda will include:

  • Information about the program and expectations
  • Questions and answer session

CSUE says guests can register for the sessions through online forms or by contacting Michelle Wallace, CESTA agriculture & natural resources educator and presenter at mwallace@CentralState.edu.

According to Michelle Wallace, participants in the program will learn how to grow, market and sell vegetables.

“The series is also designed to help participants develop their own urban farm while learning to grow vegetables with an onsite farm mentor,” Wallace said.

The program is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m., CSUE says.

