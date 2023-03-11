Fire breaks out at home on Olson Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home on Olson Street in Toledo

The call came in after 11 p.m. Friday night for a home fully engulfed in flames. When 13abc crews arrived on scene, the fire was mostly put out aside from smoke coming from the attic. Our crews also noticed the family standing outside as officials worked.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), while it is still under investigation, this fire is not thought to be suspicious. TFRD said most damage was done to the kitchen where the flames began and then spread to other rooms. Officials also said there are no injuries as the owner wasn’t home at the time, however pet cats did lose their lives in the fire.

Officials said the home is salvageable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.