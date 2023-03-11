Birthday Club
Jurassic Quest’s dinosaur herd comes to Toledo

Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs
Jurassic Quest opens to the public at the Glass City Center on March 31 through April 2.
Jurassic Quest opens to the public at the Glass City Center on March 31 through April 2.(Source: Jurassic Quest)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jurassic Quest opens to the public at the Glass City Center near the end of March.

The event’s hours are Friday, March 31, from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can walk through the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that roamed the earth 165 million years ago, according to the Jurassic Quest’s press release.

Activities will include:

  • Rideable dinosaurs
  • Live dinosaur shows
  • Interactive science and art activities
  • A triceratops horn and a life-size dinosaur skull
  • Soft play area
  • Bounce houses
  • Inflatable attractions
  • Photo opportunities

This year, Jurassic Quest has added more hands-on activities, expanded the Excavation Station, added more Jurassic-themed rides, and created “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity, the press release said.

Tickets are available through the Jurassic Quest’s website, with children under 2-years-old being free, according to the press release.

The general admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. The press release said certain rides and activities require activity tickets which will be available on the website or at the event.

In the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount, according to the press release.

