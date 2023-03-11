Jurassic Quest’s dinosaur herd comes to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jurassic Quest opens to the public at the Glass City Center near the end of March.

The event’s hours are Friday, March 31, from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can walk through the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that roamed the earth 165 million years ago, according to the Jurassic Quest’s press release.

Activities will include:

Rideable dinosaurs

Live dinosaur shows

Interactive science and art activities

A triceratops horn and a life-size dinosaur skull

Soft play area

Bounce houses

Inflatable attractions

Photo opportunities

This year, Jurassic Quest has added more hands-on activities, expanded the Excavation Station, added more Jurassic-themed rides, and created “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity, the press release said.

Tickets are available through the Jurassic Quest’s website, with children under 2-years-old being free, according to the press release.

The general admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. The press release said certain rides and activities require activity tickets which will be available on the website or at the event.

In the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount, according to the press release.

