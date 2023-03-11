“Life on Lake Erie” photo contest seeks submissions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for the 31st annual “Life on Lake Erie” photo contest.

Amateur photographers, who are 18 or older, are invited to submit their original photos of Lake Erie and the surrounding landscapes, according to the Ohio Lake Erie Commission’s press release.

Photos may include: the lake itself, surrounding landscapes, boating, swimming, people, wildlife or events happening around the lake, according to the press release. Entries must be taken between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

The entry form and official contest rules can be found on the Ohio Lake Erie Commission’s website. The deadline is July 31, 2023, the press release says.

The winning entry will be announced in September at the Ohio Lake Erie Commission meeting and winning photographs will be displayed on the commission’s website, social media platforms, in publications and on photography viewing tours throughout Ohio with Lake Erie partnered organizations, the press release says.

