Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

“Life on Lake Erie” photo contest seeks submissions

The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for the 31st annual “Life on Lake Erie”...
The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for the 31st annual “Life on Lake Erie” photo contest.(AP)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for the 31st annual “Life on Lake Erie” photo contest.

Amateur photographers, who are 18 or older, are invited to submit their original photos of Lake Erie and the surrounding landscapes, according to the Ohio Lake Erie Commission’s press release.

Photos may include: the lake itself, surrounding landscapes, boating, swimming, people, wildlife or events happening around the lake, according to the press release. Entries must be taken between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

The entry form and official contest rules can be found on the Ohio Lake Erie Commission’s website. The deadline is July 31, 2023, the press release says.

The winning entry will be announced in September at the Ohio Lake Erie Commission meeting and winning photographs will be displayed on the commission’s website, social media platforms, in publications and on photography viewing tours throughout Ohio with Lake Erie partnered organizations, the press release says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
Snow reports from 13abc's First Alert Weather Day on March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
Just Toledo currently sells their products at the downtown farmer's market and online.
Toledo’s first zero-waste refill store is set to open in April

Latest News

For beginning farmers, Central State University Extension offers a Fast Track Farming Program...
Beginner Farming Program holds information sessions in Toledo
Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 15 Season Finale
Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 15 Season Finale Part 2
3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
3/11: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
Flames engulfed kitchen and other rooms
Fire breaks out at home on Olson Street