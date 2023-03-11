Perrysburg woman dies after hitting a building and semi, police say

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after hitting a semi and then going off the road, striking a building at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Grace Molyet, 55, from Perrysburg was driving northbound Township Highway 26 when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of TR 26 and US 6, troopers say. The 61-year-old from Union City hit Molyet causing both vehicles to run off the north side of the road into a building, police say.

Officials say, as a result of the crash, approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled in the immediate area and contained.

Molyet was extracted from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. The 61-year-old had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, officials say.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol and drug impairment are not factors in the crash investigation but the crash does remain under examination at this time.

