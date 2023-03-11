Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Perrysburg woman dies after hitting a building and semi, police say

A woman is dead after hitting a semi and then going off the road, striking a building.
A woman is dead after hitting a semi and then going off the road, striking a building.(MGN)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after hitting a semi and then going off the road, striking a building at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Grace Molyet, 55, from Perrysburg was driving northbound Township Highway 26 when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of TR 26 and US 6, troopers say. The 61-year-old from Union City hit Molyet causing both vehicles to run off the north side of the road into a building, police say.

Officials say, as a result of the crash, approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled in the immediate area and contained.

Molyet was extracted from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. The 61-year-old had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, officials say.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol and drug impairment are not factors in the crash investigation but the crash does remain under examination at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
Snow reports from 13abc's First Alert Weather Day on March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
Just Toledo currently sells their products at the downtown farmer's market and online.
Toledo’s first zero-waste refill store is set to open in April

Latest News

For beginning farmers, Central State University Extension offers a Fast Track Farming Program...
Beginner Farming Program holds information sessions in Toledo
The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for the 31st annual “Life on Lake Erie”...
“Life on Lake Erie” photo contest seeks submissions
Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 15 Season Finale
Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 15 Season Finale Part 2
3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
3/11: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast