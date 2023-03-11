TMRA hosts the 65th annual Hamfest

Birthday Club
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The 65th annual Hamfest hosted by Toledo Mobile Radio Association is Sunday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at the Student Health and Activity Center (SHAC) at Owens Community College in Perrysburg, according to TMRA’s press release.

Activities include cash and door prize drawings and lunch served by The Saucy Slamwich at 10 a.m. with early morning coffee and donuts served by Iron Bean Coffee, TMRA says. The press release says the door prizes are gift certificates from the ARRL, a $100 gift certificate from DX Engineering and a $100 gift certificate from Alpha Antenna.

Parking for the event is free and on-campus, TMRA says. The event will be indoors and security will be present, the press release says.

For guests, tickets are $10, and those 12 years old and under are free, TMRA says. Tickets can be accessed by mailing a request to the TMRA’s P.O. Box, the press release says. TMRA says the deadline for ordering tickets by mail is March 12.

Participants looking to request a table will have to fill out a form on the TMRA website and send the application to TMRA’s P.O. Box. The press release says tables are $20 for the floor and $25 for a table by a wall.

TMRA says the deadline is March 12 for table applications, but those received after the deadline will be confirmed by e-mail or phone and can be picked up at Hamfest.

