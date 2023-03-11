Toledo Grows creates workshop for adults and families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Grow With Us: Start Your Own Seeds” brings individuals and families together to learn about using upcycled materials around the house to start a garden.

Toledo Grows said they will host the workshop at Toledo Grows’ Urban Farm on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is $20 for the first adult then $5 for every additional family member, the press release said.

Participants will work hands-on with Urban Farm Coordinator Megan Burton to see the process of starting seeds, and will receive a take-home microgreens kit with a choice of pea or thyme starts, Toledo Grows’ press release said.

All ages are welcome to be a part of the event, however, registration is required for participation, the release said. Guests can register for the event through the Toledo Grows’ website.

