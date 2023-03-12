Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3/11/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

A little snow possible Sunday, more likely Monday
3/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Snow showers developing, lows in the upper 20s. Don’t forget to “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time begins. SUNDAY: Snow showers likely early, mostly cloudy into the evening, up to 1/2″ of total snow accumulation, highs in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY: Snow showers likely, 1″+ of accumulation possible, highs again in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Snow reports from 13abc's First Alert Weather Day on March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th

Latest News

3/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
3/11: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
3/11: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
3/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/10/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast