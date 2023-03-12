Birthday Club
3/12: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

AM snow wrapping up; more quick bursts overnight-Monday
A snowy start to your Sunday, with more quick bursts tonight through Monday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
It’s a “second cup of coffee” sort of day with the time change, and many of us are seeing the flakes flying this morning. Highs in the mid-30s will again melt off a bit of that, but more quick bursts overnight through much of Monday are expected to reduce visibility and possibly stick to the roads, depending on snowfall rate. Some of us could end up with up to 2″ of flakes before it wraps up Monday evening. The rest of the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day will be largely uneventful rising to 50F Thursday and staying there Friday, albeit with green on the radar to match the decor.

