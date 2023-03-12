Birthday Club
Film Festival returns to downtown Michigan

For the fifth year in a row, the Adrian International Film Festival is returning to downtown...
For the fifth year in a row, the Adrian International Film Festival is returning to downtown Adrian, Mich., on April 21 and 22.(Adrian International Film Festival)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - For the fifth year in a row, the Adrian International Film Festival is returning to downtown Adrian, Mich., on April 21 and 22.

The event will feature 29 films screened across three venues:

  • The Amory Event Center
  • Van Done Suite at the Croswell Opera House
  • The AF Pass Holder Tent

Pass holders can screen films at every venue, attend opening and closing ceremonies, participate in the Audience Choice category and enjoy beverages, music and more, the press release said.

Film selections will be announced during the final week of March on the festival website and Facebook page, the press release said.

Tickets are on sale now through the website, according to the press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

