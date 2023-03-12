Birthday Club
Cleveland Heights man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say

A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOCLOVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Monclova Township around 6:30 a.m.

The car was heading eastbound on Interstate Route 80 when it exited the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, disabling the vehicle, troopers said.

The 20-year-old passenger and 21-year-old driver from Cleveland Heights then exited the vehicle, leaving it disabled in the roadway, officials said.

At that time, a semi-truck hit the disabled vehicle, forcing it into the 20-year-old, troopers said. The passenger had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation at this time.

