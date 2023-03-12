More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police Department.

During the stop, an officer noticed multiple active warrants out for a person in the vehicle, police said.

Officials did take that person into custody for their warrants at that time, police said.

Findlay police said they then searched the vehicle and found 11 bags of narcotics. The bags contained fentanyl, meth and cocaine, police said.

Police have yet to identify the suspect.

