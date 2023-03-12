Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ(Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a school bus driver is facing a DUI charge after nearly crashing.

WSAZ reports that 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on Thursday after a teacher’s aide told authorities he almost crashed a school bus.

According to a criminal complaint, the school employee said Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County school bus 134 when he drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near crash reportedly happened on Dodrill’s route while taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint stated that the 33-year-old admitted to officers that he drank six beers that day as he had a lot on his mind.

Authorities said Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests and was given a breath test, where he scored a .118, above the blood alcohol content limit of .08.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic violation in...
Toledo Police chase ends in crash, suspects arrested on bus
High Level Bridge water rescue
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
Snow reports from 13abc's First Alert Weather Day on March 10, 2023
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Friday, March 10th
A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate