Toledo Police will promote three officers at ceremony Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will have its promotional ceremony to promote three officers.

The ceremony will be Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Toledo City Council Chambers, according to TPD’s press release.

Interim Toledo Police Chief, Michael Troendle will promote the following officers:

Lt. Michael Smith to the rank of Captain

Sgt. Michael Kurjan to the rank of Lieutenant

Det. Gary Michalski to the rank of Sergeant

The Toledo Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz and three Toledo Police Department promotees will be present at the ceremony, the press release said.

