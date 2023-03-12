Toledo Police will promote three officers at ceremony Wednesday
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will have its promotional ceremony to promote three officers.
The ceremony will be Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Toledo City Council Chambers, according to TPD’s press release.
Interim Toledo Police Chief, Michael Troendle will promote the following officers:
- Lt. Michael Smith to the rank of Captain
- Sgt. Michael Kurjan to the rank of Lieutenant
- Det. Gary Michalski to the rank of Sergeant
The Toledo Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz and three Toledo Police Department promotees will be present at the ceremony, the press release said.
