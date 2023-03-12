Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Police will promote three officers at ceremony Wednesday

The Toledo Police Department will have its promotional ceremony to promote three officers.
The Toledo Police Department will have its promotional ceremony to promote three officers.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will have its promotional ceremony to promote three officers.

The ceremony will be Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Toledo City Council Chambers, according to TPD’s press release.

Interim Toledo Police Chief, Michael Troendle will promote the following officers:

  • Lt. Michael Smith to the rank of Captain
  • Sgt. Michael Kurjan to the rank of Lieutenant
  • Det. Gary Michalski to the rank of Sergeant

The Toledo Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz and three Toledo Police Department promotees will be present at the ceremony, the press release said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Epworth Preschool parents want answers following a mid-year shakeup
A coroner concluded that the death of Ky'air Thomas (right), who along with his twin brother...
Coroner: Death of former Ohio AMBER Alert infant unexplained
SNOW EMERGENCY
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Flames engulfed kitchen and other rooms
Fire breaks out at home on Olson Street

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity is offering a workshop to women that will teach them how to use power...
Women learn how to build through local nonprofit
For the fifth year in a row, the Adrian International Film Festival is returning to downtown...
Film Festival returns to downtown Michigan
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Cleveland Heights man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home on Olson Street in Toledo
Fire breaks out at home on Olson Street