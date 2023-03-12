Birthday Club
Toledo woman shot Saturday night

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.

Toledo Police Department responded to a call near Airport Highway and Bryne Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

TPD said they do not have any suspects in custody as of right now.

Anyone with information can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

