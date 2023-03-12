Toledo woman shot Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo Police Department responded to a call near Airport Highway and Bryne Road around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.
TPD said they do not have any suspects in custody as of right now.
Anyone with information can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
